First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given $26.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $26.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 178 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $618.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

