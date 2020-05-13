First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

First Defiance Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Defiance Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Defiance Financial to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. 3,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,328. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Research analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

