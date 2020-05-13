First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana D. Behar bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $51,905.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 15,634 shares of company stock worth $170,797 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNWB. ValuEngine raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

