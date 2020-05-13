FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FCFS opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

