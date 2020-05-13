Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

FOMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:FOMX remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOMX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

