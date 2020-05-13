Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Franklin Financial Network has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSB traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 2,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Franklin Financial Network has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.