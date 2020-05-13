Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,782. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.
About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
