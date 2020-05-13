Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,782. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.