Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 257,029 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,029 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.94% of United Bankshares worth $45,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 860,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,831. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

