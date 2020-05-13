Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,245,058 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,245,058 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.60% of WPX Energy worth $45,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $10,161,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 16,199,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,618,008. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.