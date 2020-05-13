Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 337,653 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,056,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337,653 shares during the quarter. Rayonier accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $71,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 768,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,224. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

