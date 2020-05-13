Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 822,522 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,522 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.95% of NCR worth $44,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 1,524,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.