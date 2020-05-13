Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,425 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $46,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $99,795,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $46,907,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $45,474,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 106.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 279,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 1,181,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

