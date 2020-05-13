Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,136 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Tech Data worth $44,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Tech Data in the first quarter valued at $4,726,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 30.1% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA purchased a new position in Tech Data in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.71. 480,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,687. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

