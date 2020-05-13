Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,810,360 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 190.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810,360 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.81% of CIT Group worth $47,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 286,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 666,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Insiders acquired 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 2,670,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

