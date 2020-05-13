Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,396 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.46% of Evertec worth $40,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Evertec by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 887,449 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Evertec by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,469,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 247,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $39,236,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 666,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

