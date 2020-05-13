Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,517 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $30,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HZNP traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 2,092,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 33,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,506,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,066 shares of company stock valued at $16,790,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

