Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378,496 shares during the quarter. First Horizon National accounts for 2.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.14% of First Horizon National worth $129,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 7,541,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

