Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $37,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $129,945 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

