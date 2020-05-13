Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,669 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.14% of Jeld-Wen worth $50,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 990,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,595. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

