Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,554 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bancorp accounts for 1.6% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $92,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 56.8% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

FMBI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.33. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

