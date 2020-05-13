Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $123.92 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,245,794 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. comprises approximately 2.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.14% of F.N.B. worth $123,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $45,535,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

