Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $30.67 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,721 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.30% of Comfort Systems USA worth $30,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $39,613,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $11,110,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 263,715 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 345,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 136,269 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $319,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,019.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. 273,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,791. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

