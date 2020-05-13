Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Eagle Materials worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.93. 498,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,428. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

