Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $31.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of First Citizens BancShares worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $19.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.21. 56,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,754. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

