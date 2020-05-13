Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $31.63 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,992 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.54% of Integer worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,239,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Integer stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. 176,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,411. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.