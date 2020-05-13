Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $42.81 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,014 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of KeyCorp worth $42,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,157,000 after buying an additional 347,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after buying an additional 1,058,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,755,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,042,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

