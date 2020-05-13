Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $44.71 Million Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Amedisys worth $44,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $9,222,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.20.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.86. 378,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.97. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares worth $10,345,058. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.