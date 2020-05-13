Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $44.81 Million Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,972,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,537 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $44,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $176,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 676,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,334. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $758.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

