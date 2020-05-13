Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $46.19 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 214,104.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,723 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Southwest Gas worth $46,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 435,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,789. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

