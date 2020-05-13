Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $53.33 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Medpace worth $53,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,391,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

