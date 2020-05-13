Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $54.21 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,941 shares during the quarter. Herman Miller accounts for 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $54,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,035,000 after purchasing an additional 669,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,764,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,647,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLHR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 496,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.