Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $55.71 Million Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,769 shares during the quarter. J2 Global accounts for about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of J2 Global worth $55,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCOM. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 341.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 1,040,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

