Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $57.51 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $57,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after acquiring an additional 462,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after acquiring an additional 423,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. 1,051,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,501. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

