Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $66.97 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.78% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $66,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,691.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.76. 163,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.