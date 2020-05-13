Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $79.48 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Portland General Electric worth $79,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Sidoti raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.