Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 103.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,861 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Emcor Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 668,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

