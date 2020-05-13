Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,987 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.98% of Commercial Metals worth $37,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 1,405,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

