Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150,040 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.49% of Covanta worth $39,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Covanta during the first quarter worth $95,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 42.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 419,756 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 125,186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 62.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

