Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,661,684 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares during the quarter. Terex accounts for about 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.37% of Terex worth $53,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 740.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,158 shares of company stock worth $1,061,086. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 1,067,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

