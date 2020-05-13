Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 317,202 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,202 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $37,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 109.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BECN traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 607,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.