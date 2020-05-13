Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 610,188 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,188 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Commscope worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope in the first quarter worth about $139,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commscope by 114.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,573 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Commscope in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Commscope in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Commscope by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period.

Get Commscope alerts:

Shares of COMM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 8,987,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,749. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMM. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Commscope from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.