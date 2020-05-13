Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89,555 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,802,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 89,555 shares during the period. Investors Bancorp comprises about 2.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.81% of Investors Bancorp worth $174,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point cut their target price on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

