Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Dolby Laboratories worth $51,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,739,000 after acquiring an additional 216,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLB traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.61. 446,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,022. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

