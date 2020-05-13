Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 193.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,072,927 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.40% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $34,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

