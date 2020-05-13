Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $43,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other CSG Systems International news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $225,623.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,366.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,197,906.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $227.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.77 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

