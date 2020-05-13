Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,356 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $40,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,535,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,134,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 133,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 500,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

