Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,075 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 124,075 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises about 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.86% of Gentherm worth $60,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,395,000.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 218,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.19. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.