Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 188,380 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,380 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.11% of FTI Consulting worth $49,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE FCN traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $117.30. 389,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

