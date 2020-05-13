Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 504,257 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,059,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,257 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 6.58% of Franklin Street Properties worth $40,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 268,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $12,898,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,737. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

