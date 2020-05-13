Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 583,003 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,117,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,003 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $33,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Energizer by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

NYSE:ENR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,106. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

